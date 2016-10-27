Downham Market Royal British Legion branch prepare for Poppy Appeal

Downham’s branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) launches its part in the Poppy Appeal today from 10am on the town hall car park, with a coffee morning inside the town hall from 9.30am.

It marks the start of the remembrance events for the year, which is followed by a band concert for RBL and poppy funds on Sunday, November 6 from 3pm, with tickets sold at the door for £6.

Remembrance Day is to be marked on Friday, November 11 at 11am for Pause and Remember on the town square with a two minute silence. A coffee morning will also be held inside the town hall from 9.30am.

Later on in the day at 11.30am, the memorial garden in Lynn Road playing fields will be formally re-opened following refurbishment.

On Remembrance Sunday (Sunday, 13) a remembrance parade will be held from the town hall car park from 2pm.