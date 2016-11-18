Downham Market runners aid stroke unit

Two cheques raised through sponsorship of runners in the Grand East Anglian Run (GEAR) have been handed over to the stroke unit at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The runners were staff from Downham Tandoori and the Castle Hotel, in Downham. Cheques worth £3,000 in total were presented by South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss. Pictured are runners and staff attending the presentation. From left, Ms Truss, Jason Clifton, Friends of the QEH stroke unit, Muktar Ali, Anwar Ali, Noyon Ali, Kashim Miah, Pavin Begum, Daniel Clifton and Penny Whittaker. mlnf16pt11010