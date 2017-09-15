Search

Downham Market’s fairest crafts go on show

Downham Autumn Craft Fair at Downham Market Town Hall, organised by the Town Council Handmade Craft Stall by Colin and Doreen Watts with Downham Market Town Mayor Frank Daymond.
Residents in Downham got crafty last weekend when the town council hosted a fair at the town hall.

The Autumn Craft Fair was held at the hall on Friday, September 1 and Saturday, September 2 and showcased the town’s artistic talents.

A variety of homemade knitwear, cards and toys were just some of the items which were available over the two days.

A spokesman for Downham Town Council said: “The craft fairs are facilitated by the town council and the mayor is involved in organising them.

“Whilst it provides a reason for people to visit the town, it also generates some funds for the town council.”

A raffle was also part of the event, which raised money for good causes, the spokesman added.

The council holds craft fairs four times a year, and the next one is planned for Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3 in Downham Town Hall, which will coincide with the annual Christmas lights switch on-event held on the Sunday.