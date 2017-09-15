Downham Market’s fairest crafts go on show

Residents in Downham got crafty last weekend when the town council hosted a fair at the town hall.

The Autumn Craft Fair was held at the hall on Friday, September 1 and Saturday, September 2 and showcased the town’s artistic talents.

A variety of homemade knitwear, cards and toys were just some of the items which were available over the two days.

A spokesman for Downham Town Council said: “The craft fairs are facilitated by the town council and the mayor is involved in organising them.

“Whilst it provides a reason for people to visit the town, it also generates some funds for the town council.”

A raffle was also part of the event, which raised money for good causes, the spokesman added.

The council holds craft fairs four times a year, and the next one is planned for Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3 in Downham Town Hall, which will coincide with the annual Christmas lights switch on-event held on the Sunday.