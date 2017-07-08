Downham Market school fair goes back to Middle Ages

A Downham school went back in time during its annual summer fair on Saturday.

The event, organised by the Friends of Nelson Academy, had a medieval theme and included demonstration from the Phoenix Medieval Re-enactment group, plus archery sessions.

Friends of Nelson Academy Medieval Summer Fair. Pictured FLtoR Scarlett Whiting. with Teacher Mrs Jack.

There was also a fancy dress competition, a bake-off, a birds of prey display and a range of stalls and games.

Around £900 was raised and principal Sarah Wilson said: “There was a fantastic family atmosphere throughout the day. It was great to see so many people supporting our school.

“I would like to thank the Friends for all their hard work and continued commitment to the school, plus all the local businesses who attended or supported the fair through donations of raffle prizes.”