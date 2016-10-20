Downham Market school goes around the world in a number of plates

Nelson Academy have hosted an International Food Evening, designed to get local families socialising and to open children’s eyes to the foods of different cultures.

Parents and staff set up food stalls on Friday, October 14, offering dishes from Uganda to Thailand.

Guests either brought a plate of food to add to the spread, or paid £5 entry for an all you can eat experience.

Organiser Gill Sekatawa said she brought the food event idea back with her after working in an international school where a similar event was held.

Mrs Sekatawa said: “It was a bit of a competition between the parents in the international school, to see who could cook the best dish from their own culture. I brought the idea back to England with me and we’ve been running it for a few years now in Downham.

“Parents really like the idea. I hadn’t planned on continuing it anymore but one of the mums asked if we were running it again this year as she had only arrived in the area recently and said it was a nice way of getting to know other families. You don’t realise how many different cultures we have at Nelson Academy until we hold events like this. It’s a really nice atmosphere and the children all enjoy seeing each other outside of the classroom.”

The adults pictured are, from left: Yakeina Gomes, Peter Sekatawa, Gill Sekatawa, Rosie Godbold, Urafat Klaison, with Kamonde, Miriam, Charlotte and Jamie.