Downham Market school ‘overjoyed’ after good inspection report

Staff, governors and pupils at a primary school in Downham are celebrating following a glowing Ofsted report.

Nelson Academy has been graded ‘good’ in all areas by the education watchdog after an inspection in November.

Students and staff at Nelson Academy celebrate their 'good' Ofsted report. Photo: CWA

The school on Nursery Road was praised for its “culture of aspiration and achievement” which it says leaders and governors have successfully embedded.

Interim principal Sarah Wilson said: “Nelson Academy has come a long way since joining the College of West Anglia (CWA) Academy Trust in 2014. Our staff have done a fantastic job at turning things around and improving the learning environment for our students over the last few years.

“Nelson Academy is a wonderful place to work and learn and there is a real sense of community cohesion amongst the teaching body, parents and the wider community.”

The report, published last Thursday, also commends the academy for the “continuing rise in pupils’ achievements” and says that “disadvantaged pupils are making rapid progress as a result of high-quality teaching and support”.

Chair of governors Melanie Wellard said: “I am extremely proud and overjoyed at this well-deserved Ofsted judgment. It is an absolute pleasure to be working with such an excellent team of people who are relentless in their drive and ambition to be the best academy they can be.”

The report also notes that to improve further, the school should continue to develop leadership and management, and eradicate the small amount of weaker teaching.