Downham Market school plays dress-up for Children in Need

Students and teachers swapped places at Downham’s Nelson Academy on Friday to raise funds for Children in Need.

The pupils were invited to dress up as a teacher and staff were dressed as youngsters, which helped the primary school raise more than £370 for the BBC appeal.

Nelson Academy repeated their ‘pick a spot for Pudsey’ with a lucky dip where the pupils were in with the chance of winning Pudsey prizes. Each ‘spot’ in the lucky dip had a number on and the ‘lucky’ numbers win a prize.

The school also collected old £1 coin donations to add to their fundraising total.

Photo: SUBMITTED.