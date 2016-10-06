Downham Market school raises a cup for cancer charity

Staff and pupils at Nelson Academy in Downham have been hard at work to raise money for Macmillan.

This is the third year the academy has run a coffee morning, and this year they raised more than £540 for the charity.

The school had great support from parents, and those who could not attend ensured they bought raffle tickets.

As well as hot drinks and cake, there were also some games and stalls on offer on the day, and the raffle had an array of prizes.

Teaching assistant Kim Plummer said: “I love raising money for Macmillan. Most people have been affected either directly or indirectly by cancer and it’s great for people to get behind this good cause.”