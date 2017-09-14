Downham Market school receives free book delivery from coffee shop

Youngsters at a school in Downham received a special delivery from a Lynn business last week to help with their literature skills.

Officials from Costa Coffee at Lynn’s Next store visited Nelson Academy, which had been chosen to receive a free delivery of 60 copies of Sparky’s Big Idea.

The school was given the books last Friday, ahead of Costa Reading Week this week.

Principal Sarah Wilson said: “The book is linked to developing children’s PSHE – personal, social, health and economic skills.”

