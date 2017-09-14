Search

Downham Market school receives free book delivery from coffee shop

Nelson Academy Downham Market and Costa Coffee from the Next Store on the Hardwick Ind Estate King's Lynn celebrate Reading Week. Front LtoR, Natalie Burton (Costa Manager), Andrew Roseblade (Costa Assistant Manager) and (Nelson Academy Principal Sarah Wilson) with pupils at the presentation of the Costa reading books.
Youngsters at a school in Downham received a special delivery from a Lynn business last week to help with their literature skills.

Officials from Costa Coffee at Lynn’s Next store visited Nelson Academy, which had been chosen to receive a free delivery of 60 copies of Sparky’s Big Idea.

The school was given the books last Friday, ahead of Costa Reading Week this week.

Principal Sarah Wilson said: “The book is linked to developing children’s PSHE – personal, social, health and economic skills.”

Pictured are, front row from left: Costa manager Natalie Burton, Costa assistant manager Andrew Roseblade, and principal Sarah Wilson with pupils. MLNF17PM09045