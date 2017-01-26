Downham Market shop all booked out for author

A charity bookshop in Downham has held its first author event which went “better than we could have imagined”.

West Norfolk Deaf Association’s (WNDA) Old Book Shop invited author Sara Barnard to the event on Sunday, where blogger and shop volunteer Amber Kirk-Ford spoke to her about her literary works, including her most recent book A Quiet Kind of Thunder, in front of an audience of around 40 people.

Miss Kirk-Ford said: “The shop was full.”

Pictured are, from left: Amber Kirk-Ford, shop manager Sarah Cox and Sara Barnard. MLNF17PM01121