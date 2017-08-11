Downham Market shop charity day raises hundreds

Teddy bears, raffle prizes and a cake stall were among the amusements at a charity shop fundraiser in Downham on Saturday.

Visitors to the Sue Ryder furniture shop on the outskirts of the town helped staff raise more than £900 for the charity.

Sue Ryder Superstore Downham Market Summer fundraiser event on Saturday August 5th 2017 Teddy and Soft Toys Raffle with LtoR, Rose Hilton (staff member) and Katie Smedmore (volunteer)

Assistant manager Linda Rodwell said the store gets involved with fundraising a couple of times a year – in summer and winter – to go towards hospices and other centres Sue Ryder has.

A teddy bear raffle, a general raffle and teas and cakes contributed to the profits of the day, which saw about 600 people come through the doors.

To find out more about Sue Ryder and what the charity does for the community, please visit: www.sueryder.org