Downham Market shop to have ‘a-peeling’ fruit trial

A supermarket in Downham is to sell apples that have been grown less than 10 miles away as part of a new trial.

Morrisons on Bridge Street is one of only four stores in the country to take part in the trial which aims to avoid the fruit travelling hundreds of food miles.

Local growers will deliver the apples to the store directly each day, and a spokeswoman for Morrisons said they will be listening to how customers respond.

She said: “The trial, the first of its kind, follows research by Morrisons which found that 75 per cent of customers like knowing where their apples have come from, with 92 per cent thinking fewer food miles results in a fresher proudct. The trial will test whether customers prefer local apples when given the choice in a real supermarket.”

During the British apple season, Wisbech-based John Portass will deliver the day’s harvest straight to the store, often within 12 hours of picking.

Morrisons fruit and veg director Drew Kirk said: “Customers have told us they want to support local growers so we will be interested to see how shoppers in Downham respond to being able to buy fruit that is from a few miles down the road, versus the other apples we sell from across the UK and the world.”

If successful, the trial could lead to a change in how Morrisons sources some of its apples.