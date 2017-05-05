Downham Market sisters’ wish to give prom dresses away

Two sisters from Downham are hoping to help others celebrate the end of secondary school in style by giving away their prom dresses.

Twins Maddie and Livvi Hodges, both 23, were originally thinking of selling the gowns they wore to their prom at Downham High School in 2009, but had a change of heart.

Downham Market Twins Maddie and Livvi Hodges want to giveaway their prom dresses they wore in 2009. LtoR, Livvi and Maddie Hodges with the prom dresses.

Last week, Maddie took to Facebook to share their idea: “After planning on selling our prom dresses, Livvi and I have decided to give them away to someone who deserves them who may not be able to afford one of their prom this spring/summer.

“Please share this post, or tag someone who you think deserves to look beautiful on their prom day.

“I hope we find two girls that will feel as special as we did in our dresses.”

She said Livvi came up with the idea of donating the garments to those who may not have the extra funds available to them.

“It would be really nice for someone to reuse them. They are in pristine condition and we only wore them for about an hour.”

The dresses, which originally cost between £200 and £300 each, are both adorned with hand-stitched beads .

“It seems such a waste to just get rid of them, we would much rather see them reused.

“Proms can be really expensive for some families – it’s not always easy.”

The pair are not against the gowns being taken by someone who doesn’t have any prom plans though.

“It doesn’t even have to be for a prom. Even if someone takes them to go in a shop or if it’s someone who collects dresses – we are really open to who they go to.

“We just want them to go to someone who is going to appreciate them as much as we did.”

Maddie said they have been kept in dress bags in her mum’s wardrobes for the eight years since they were worn to prom and so have always been kept in good condition.

Livvi’s black and white dress is a size 8, and Maddie’s red satin dress is a size 10-12.

They were made to fit and so may need adjusting.

If you are interested in giving the dresses a new home, contact Maddie on maddiehodges93@gmail.com.