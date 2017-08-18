Downham Market store raises £9,000 for hospital

A business in Downham has raised more than £9,000 for cancer patients at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
Downham Home and Garden Store has raised the sum through a variety of fundraising events held from last year to this July.
Monthly charity bingo games, car boot sales and Swinging Sixties nights all helped them raised the £9,461.
A cheque was handed over to Margaret Carter on behalf of Macmillan Cancer Support on Friday, July 21.
The funds will go to the QEH – £3,000 of which has already been invested in a chemotherapy pump.
Directors of the store Tim and Julie Glover thanked everyone who donated.
Photo: SUBMITTED.
