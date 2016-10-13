Downham Market students join together for harvest festival

Students from Nelson Academy in Downham have shown their charitable sides at their harvest festival on Tuesday, October 4 at Downham Methodist Church.

Pupils brought their donations for Downham Foodbank to the church and sang harvest hymns.

Acting principal Sarah Wilson said: “We have yet again had an amazing response to our request for food items to be donated in aid of the Downham Foodbank. The whole school has joined together to support this amazing charity which works to help others in our local community.”

Photo: SUBMITTED.