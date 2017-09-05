Downham Market super slimmer sheds down to half the size

A 56-year-old slimmer from Downham is half the man he used to be after losing an impressive 8st 7lbs.

Tony Cowell, who saw his weight soar to 22st 0.5lb, slimmed down to 13st 8.5lbs after joining Downham Market Slimming World.

Admitting he struggled to come to terms with his weight problem, the super slimmer said “it can be hard for men to admit that they need help to lose weight”.

He said: “It took quite a lot for me to admit that I had a weight problem to begin with, so actually deciding to do something about it and join my local Slimming World group was another big step.

“Thankfully I came to the conclusion that my health and happiness was the most important things and plucked up the courage to go along that first time.

“My only regret now is that I didn’t join sooner.”

According to Slimming World’s machobesity report, 95 per cent of men want to lose weight, but typically keep their weight worries to themselves for around six years.

Tony said: “I was a bit concerned I’d have to survive on a bit of salad. I couldn’t have been more wrong though, I eat just as much as before, if not more.

“The beauty of Slimming World is that I can fill up on all my favourite foods and lose weight without ever having to go hungry.

“Steak and chips, cooked breakfasts and curries are all still on the menu.

“I’ve just had to make some simple swaps like ditching the olive oil or butter in favour of low-calorie cooking spray and trimming the fat off of meat.”

Their report also found, on average, women lose 4.3 per cent of their body weight in three months at Slimming World, where as men lose 5.7 per cent.

The leader of Downham Market Slimming World, Sharon Cadman, said:“A lot of men think that slimming clubs are female-only zones, and Tony is living proof that this isn’t the case.

“Slimming World works for everyone, so I hope Tony inspires lots of other men in Downham Market who’d like to lose weight to take that step and join our group at St Edmunds Church Hall.”

Tony’s super slimming got him to the semi-final of a national Slimming World competition for Slimmer of the Year, where he got to meet footballer Wayne Bridge and be congratulated on his efforts.