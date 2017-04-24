Downham Market teacher faces two sex charges

Detectives have charged a 27-year-old teacher in connection with sex offences.

Emily Tatra, of Stafford Avenue in Norwich, was charged by officers from Norfolk Constabulary’s Safeguarding Children Online Team (SCOLT) with one count of abuse of position of trust by inciting a child into sexual activity and another count of abuse of position of trust by causing a child to watch a sexual act.

Both alleged offences took place whilst she was a teacher at Downham Market Academy in 2016.

Tatra has been bailed to appear at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, April 27.