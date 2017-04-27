Downham Market teacher in court on sex charges

A Downham teacher appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court this morning accused of exchanging sexual images with a pupil.

Emily Tatra, 27, of Norwich, entered no plea to the charges of abuse of position of trust causing a boy to watch a sexual act and to incite sexual activity with a boy aged 13 to 17.

Sally Rose, prosecuting, said Tatra was teaching at Downham when she began to communicate with a student last year.

She said: “Teachers and pupils at the school are encouraged to engage on Twitter, but Tatra then suggested a move to Snapchat.

“She started to send images which included those of masturbation, both from her and from him to her.”

Peter Spary, defending, said: “I do not agree with the suggestion of grooming.”

He said there was no physical contact between the pair, and said if there was any suggestion that the defendant wanted this to happen, then his client would vigorously dispute this claim.

District judge Nicholas Watson sent the case to Norwich Crown Court, where it will be heard on Thursday, May 25.

Tatra was released on conditional bail.