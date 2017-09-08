Downham Market Town Council reveals official response to major homes plans

Following an extraordinary meeting of Downham Town Council last week regarding plans for a major housing development, the council has published its official response.

The statement, submitted to West Norfolk Council’s planning committee, comes after the town council’s vote to recommend refusal of the application for up to 300 homes on land off Nightingale Lane.

The council claims that the application is virtually identical to a previous application which was refused by West Norfolk Council in April.

The response says: “It is noted that this application appears to have been duplicated in all respects in relation to application 16/01322/OM; even to the extent that document dates have not been amended.

“It is of concern that this application is being made whilst the town council understands an appeal in respect of 16/01322/OM is being determined.”

The statement goes on to say that Downham continues to face an “unprecedented” number of major development applications.

“Of significant concern to the town council is the proposed density,” it adds.

The town council states that in a previous planning application, the supporting statement said: “Development is at a density of 26 dwellings per hectare based on net development density, which is representative of housing in adjacent developments.”

In Downham Town Council’s response, they say: “Should this amended application to 300 dwellings be successful, this will give a dph of 46. Of considerable persuasive weight is that 45dph is defined as high density inner city development.

“Therefore the proposal is totally at odds with adjacent and similar developments.”

The council lists additional reasons for recommending refusal of the plans which include the loss of 2.4 hectares of allocated green open space, concerns about vehicular access to and from the development and a lack of infrastructure.

The application has a determination deadline of Tuesday, October 3.