Downham Market Town Council told of Ouse scheme

Downham Market Town Council was told of the progress and future aims of the Ouse Washes Landscape Partnership project on Tuesday evening.

Programme manager Mark Nokkert gave a presentation to the council, and explained that the project funding was coming to an end, after it successfully secured support from the Heritage Lottery Fund in 2014.

The scheme, for which officials will bid for further funding early next year, focuses on the promotion of the area surrounding the Ouse Washes, and encouraging community engagement with the diverse heritage.

Mr Nokkert said that Downham and Denver were the “gateways to this landscape”.

“The partnership has done quite well and we want that to continue with Downham as a part of it,” Mr Nokkert added.