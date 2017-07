A woman has appeared in court this afternoon accused of causing a man’s death by dangerous driving.

Lucy Barham, 34, of Russell Close, Downham, entered no plea to the charge during a hearing in Lynn.

She is charged with causing the death of Christopher Fuller, 21, by dangerous driving on the A1122 at Fincham on September 5 last year.

She was bailed to appear at Norwich Crown Court on August 10.