Downham Market woman pleads guilty to driving death charge

A Downham woman has admitted causing death by careless driving in connection with a collision last autumn.

Lucy Barham, 34, of Russell Close, had been charged with causing the death of Christopher Fuller, 21, by dangerous driving on the A1122 Swaffham Road at Fincham last year.

Mr Fuller, from Three Holes, near Wisbech, died following the crash on September 8, 2016.

The case had been due to go to trial at Norwich Crown Court next month, as Barham had previously pleaded not guilty to the dangerous driving charge at a hearing in August.

However, she pleaded guilty to the alternative charge of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving during a hearing which took place on Wednesday.

Barham is due to return to the court on January 9 to be sentenced. She was released on bail until that date.