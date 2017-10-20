Downham Market Young Farmers’ charity quiz night raises hundreds for good causes

A farmers club in Downham has raised hundreds for charity thanks to a quiz night it held in Shouldham last week.

Downham Market Young Farmers raised £400 to be shared between three charities with their evening of entertainment on Saturday. Guests helped fundraise at the event, which also had a fish and chip supper – the proceeds of which are to be split between Moth in a China Shop, Pancreatic Cancer UK and the National Autistic Society.

To find out more about the group, go to: www.facebook.com/downhammarketyfc.

