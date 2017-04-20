Downham Market Young Farmers’ clay shoot gives charity boost

A club in Downham has held a clay pigeon shoot which raised funds for a good cause.

The charity shoot was hosted by Downham Market Young Farmers on the grounds of the Stradsett Estate, where there were more than 150 entries in total.

The event raised £3,000 which will go towards the club’s chosen charity – East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) and their Nook Appeal to gather funds for a brand new hospice at Quidenham.

On the day of the event, a 70 bird competition was won by David Gooding, Georgia Napier-Tillson won the women’s shoot and Henry Paige was the winner of the Young Farmers competition.

