Downham Market Young Farmers raise thousands for charity

A club in Downham has presented a cheque to a children’s charity after raising thousands for the cause.

Downham Market Young Farmers donated the £5,000 they had gathered over the past year to a representative of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) at their annual general meeting last Wednesday.

The club raised the money, which will go towards EACH’s Nook Appeal to build a new hospice at Quidenham, at three events over the past year.

These included a race night, a clay pigeon shoot and an annual dinner dance which was attended by 750 people.

Luke Ambrose, outgoing club chairman, said they picked EACH as their chosen charity because it affected one of the group’s members.

The club is due to hold its annual new members evening in September – for anyone interested, you can find them on Facebook.

Pictured are: Downham Market Young Farmers members with Luke Ambrose, front left, and EACH regional fundraiser Jason Slack, front right. MLNF17PM07068