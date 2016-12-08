Downham Market Young Farmers win charity cup for fundraising efforts

The fundraising efforts of Downham Young Farmers have been recognised as the club has received a charity cup award.

On Thursday, November 17, the club was awarded the trophy at the Norfolk Young Farmers AGM, making it the sixth year in a row that the club has received the commendation.

Over the past year, Downham Young Farmers raised more than £10,800, putting it in the top spot ahead of all 13 other Norfolk Young Farmers clubs.

Charlotte Waters, one of the club’s members, said: “To highlight our great success, the club which came in second for the award had only raised half of the total that Downham had made.

“The club didn’t set out to win the award, it’s just a bonus! We set out to make as much money as possible for our chosen charity West Norfolk Headway, a personal charity for us, after they helped the recovery of one of our members.”

Headway offers support to people with brain and head injuries, to help them regain confidence and overcome challenges.

But the fundraising does not stop there, as charity work has once again started after the club recently raised £1,234 at a race night – all of which will be donated to East Anglian Children’s Hospices (EACH).

Downham Young Farmers is a group of teenagers to adults who meet regularly and hold a variety of fundraising events throughout the year.

For more information, visit the club’s Facebook group: Downham Market YFC.