Downham Market youngsters aiming to ‘Bridge the Gap’

Teenagers can conjure up negative stereotypes in the minds of older people.

But as a number of Downham pensioners are finding out, most of them are not a bad bunch following the first of a series of events planned over the next year.

Bridge The Gap is a new project, funded by the Love Norfolk Youth Social Action Fund, being run by a group of young people in Downham.

The group aim to ‘Bridge the Gap’ between different generations in the town, by running events on a regular basis for the whole community.

Ali Rigby, centre manager at the Swan Centre, said: “We held a presentation at Downham Academy and, from that, a group of young people who felt passionate about the different generations and bringing them together were formed.

“The group have formed their own committee and are planning a number of events. The first event, a community quiz night, was attended by 63 people.

“The quiz night was totally free. It wasn’t about raising funds, it was about spreading the message of what we are trying to achieve.

“Every event will be about bringing the different generations together in the town. I know that a baking day and a bingo have been spoken about for the future.”

The SWAN Centre is based on Paradise Road at the old Clack Close Primary School.

For more information about the Swan Centre or the recently-formed Bridge the Gap group and their future events, call 01366 386259.