Downham Market youth centre to get bags of help from funding scheme

A youth centre in Downham is hoping to bag some cash from a supermarket initiative to help continue its work.

The SWAN Centre in Paradise Road has been shortlisted for the Tesco Bags of Help community funding scheme – meaning they could receive a £4,000, £2,000 or £1,000 grant.

The grants are raised from the 5p bag levy and all of those who are shortlisted for the scheme are local community projects.

Three groups in every Tesco region have been chosen to receive the cash award and shoppers are invited to head to Tesco stores to vote for who they think should take the top grant.

Jackie Westrop, who is a trustee of the SWAN Centre, said the youth centre is an essential service for youngsters in the area.

She said: “The Inspiration Project is designed to help young people overcome barriers to training and employment that they may face and is a vital tool in encouraging them to plan positively for their futures.”

Voting is open in Tesco stores throughout July and August, and customers will cast their vote using a token given to them at the checkout in store each time they shop.

Around the UK, this initiative has already delivered more than £30 million to more than 4,600 projects.

Customers will have the choice of three different projects each time they shop and every other month, when votes are collected, these three groups will be awarded.

For more about the SWAN Centre: theswancentre.org.uk