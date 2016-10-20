Get your best fancy dress at the ready, as Downham prepares to celebrate all things spooky.

A Halloween event will be held on Downham Town Square on Friday, October 28 from 12pm until 3pm with a variety of activities to entertain – and frighten – those who attend.

The event will include a funfair ride, apple bobbing, outdoor games, face painting, indoor crafts, among other activities.

If you do decide to dress up on the day, a parade of costumes will take place at 1pm, and the spookiest costume will win a treat.

The event, hosted by Downham Town Council, is held on the last day of school half-term, so ghosts and ghouls of all ages are invited to attend.

To find out more, contact Downham Town Council via info@downhammarkettc.co.uk.