Downham school guest’s final assembly

Staff and pupils at a school in Downham have waved goodbye to one of their special guests as she looks towards retirement.

Reverend Karen Burnett-Hall, priest-in-charge of Wimbotsham, Stow Bardolph and Stow Bridge with Nordelph, was given a hearty send-off by children at Downham Preparatory School and Montessori Nursery earlier in the week.

Reverend Burnett-Hall had come into the school for many years – giving talks to the children in assembly and in their RE lessons, as well as welcoming them to church services – and enjoyed her final assembly there on Tuesday.

The special guest, who is now retiring and moving to Ely, told the children a story about one of her first trips abroad working for the church in Papua New Guinea.

She explained to the children that, as it was one of her first times flying, and she had transferred in Australia to a tiny four-seater plane, she had never been so frightened in her life.

But she remembered a verse from the bible, which helped her to overcome her fears: “I will bring you back safely to this land.”

Following this, the pupils bid farwell to Rev Burnett-Hall by singing a school hymn and wising her well in her retirement.