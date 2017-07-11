Downham school pupils celebrate their success

A Downham primary school has celebrated its success as one of the best in Norfolk at a graduation ceremony.

The event was held at the College of West Anglia’s Lynn campus for Nelson Academy pupils in years two and six, who received certificates for good or outstanding progress in reading, writing and maths.

Dr Duncan Ramsey, chief executive of the Eastern Multi-Academy Trust, which sponsors the school, told them: “Your school is one of the best in Norfolk and it’s all because of you.

“You should be very proud of yourselves and your teachers.”

Principal Sarah Wilson added: “The children have all worked incredibly hard this year.

“They have shown great determination and resilience with their learning and in return they have all made either good or outstanding academic progress. I am incredibly proud of all the children and the staff who have worked tirelessly to support them throughout the year.”

The ceremony, which was held in the University Centre lecture theatre, was also attended by many parents and carers.