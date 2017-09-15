Downham woman in court on eight theft charges

A woman from Downham has been charged in connection with a series of distraction burglaries in West Norfolk and Suffolk.

Tracey Parker-Smith, 33, of London Road, appeared before magistrates in Norwich via videolink today charged with eight counts of theft.

She was remanded in custody to appear before Norwich Crown Court on a date to be fixed.

Meanwhile, police said a man in his 50s, who was also arrested in connection with the incidents, has been released under investigation, pending further inquiries.