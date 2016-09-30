Downham Young Farmers group to hold a new members’ night

Downham Young Farmers is holding a new members’ night on Wednesday, October 12 and is inviting anyone between the ages of 16 to 30 to join.

The event will be from 7.30pm at Downham Conservative Club and will show potential new members what Young Farmers is all about.

Club spokeswoman Charlotte Waters said: “The evening will be light-hearted, with childish games to break the ice and just have a laugh.

“But Young Farmers is so much more than this, and the event will be an opportunity to come and learn exactly what the club gets up to.”

The group describe themselves as sociable, energetic and competitive.

For more information, visit the club’s Facebook group: Downham Market YFC.