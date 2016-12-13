Dozens enjoy Swaffham festive feast

There was plenty of festive cheer on offer for Swaffham’s elderly residents at the weekend as dozens of them sat down to a special Christmas feast.

Around 80 guests attended the annual seasonal lunch, which was organised by the town’s Lions group, at the Sacred Heart School on Sunday.

International chef John Hornsby, pictured with town mayor Paul Darby, prepared the meal, which was served by Lions members.

The meal was followed by entertainment from a Sacred Heart pupil, carols by the Phoenix Singers and a game of bingo.