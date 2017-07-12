Dozens tee off at Swaffham Rotary Club golf day

Dozens of golfers, including the High Sheriff of Norfolk, have teed off in Swaffham to help raise vital funds for two good causes.

Eighty-eight players took part in the Swaffham Rotary Club’s charity golf day at the Swaffham Golf Club on Monday.

The event is expected to generate thousands of pounds for the Rotary club’s nominated charities, the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) and the Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association (SSAFA).

Representatives of both charities were among the 22 teams to take part in the event.

And they were also joined by Norfolk’s High Sheriff, James Bagge, who is an SSAFA ambassador and played alongside fellow ambassadors.

Representatives of the two charities also expressed their thanks to the participants during the day.

The winning team was the Lenwade Electrical quartet of Keith Wright, Tony Chambers, Ron Kent, Harold Nobbs, ahead of the Abel Homes team of Paul le Grice, Rob Loudon, Andy Nicholls and Wilf Wright.

The EAAA Doctors and Pilots team, of Luke Morgan, Victor Inynag, Chris Sherriff and Adam Chesters, finished third with Ian Lake, Bob Woodwards, Keith Creed, and Tom Grass, who made up the Swaffham Captain’s side fourth.