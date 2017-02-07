Drink-driver, 19, crashed into King’s Lynn garden wall

A teenage motorist smashed into a garden wall on a Gaywood housing estate in an early hours crash while almost three times over the drink-drive limit.

Aaron Shew, 19, fled the scene following the incident on the Grange estate last month, before being detained by police nearby, Lynn magistrates heard yesterday.

Shew, of St Edmundsbury Road, North Lynn, was given a 12 month community order, including 100 hours’ unpaid work, after admitting charges of drink-driving and failing to stop after a collision.

He was also disqualified from driving for 26 months and told to pay £85 costs plus an £85 victim surcharge.

Fergus Harold, prosecuting, told the court Shew had been driving a Seat car when it collided with the front garden wall of a property in Dawnay Avenue, Gaywood, at around 4.30am on January 22.

One of the occupants of the house went outside to investigate after hearing the impact and shouted: “Oi, stop” when she saw Shew leaving the area.

Mr Harold said Shew swore at her and fled on foot, before being detained by police in a nearby street a short time later.

He subsequently gave samples showing he had 104 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The reading was almost three times the legal limit of 35.

Mr Harold said Shew had admitted the offences when interviewed, telling police he had been out with friends during the evening and was going to a friend’s house when the crash happened.

He said he had “panicked” after the collision, as he feared he was over the alcohol limit, and was walking back to the scene at the time he was arrested.

Ruth Johnson, mitigating, said Shew, an apprentice electrician, had shown genuine remorse for what happened.

She said police had noticed how physically upset he was by the incident and was particularly embarrassed by his behaviour towards the householder.

She added: “What he can’t fathom is why he drove. He could have walked that distance.”

The court also heard Shew’s employer was prepared to continue working with him despite the implications of his conviction.