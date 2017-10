A 36-year-old man from Downham pleaded guilty to drug-driving at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Ian Stafford, of Broomhill, Downham, was caught 14 times over the legal drug-drive limit, on August 1, when driving on the A10 near Setchey.

He was found to have 727 micrograms of cocaine in his blood.

Stafford was ordered to pay a £120 fine, a surcharge of £30, and has been banned from driving for 12 months.