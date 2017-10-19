Driver clips police car when driving three times over limit

A 29-year-old man who clipped a police car’s wing mirror while driving under the influence of alcohol has been ordered to pay a £1,000 fine.

Deividas Apelsinavicius, 29, of Browning Place, in Lynn, pleaded guilty at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Monday to clipping a police vehicle’s wing mirror while driving almost three times over the drink-driving limit.

The court heard that on September 29 the defendant made the “unfortunate decision” to drive just one mile down the road to his friend’s house, on Austin Street, with 98 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 micrograms.

Alison Muir, mitigating, said: “He made the unfortunate decision to drive just onemile from his home to his friends house.

“He said he felt as though he was well enough to drive, but clearly he was not.

“He realises this is a very serious situation and it is one that is not helped by the fact that he also clipped a police car’s wing mirror. He is deeply disappointed in what he has done and his partner is as well.

“He is a very hard working man who always works and always pays his taxes. He has expressed an interest to avoid unpaid work in order to continue working his usual hours.”

Apelsinavicius has been given a 24-month ban from driving, and has been ordered to pay a fine of £1,000, a victim surcharge of £30, and £85 in legal costs.