Driver escapes with minor injury as tractor lands on car near Downham Market

A motorist had a miracle escape this morning after a tractor overturned and landed on his car on one of West Norfolk’s busiest roads.

This was the scene on the A10 at Hilgay following the crash, which happened at around 7.30am.

Police said the car driver was trapped in his vehicle and had to be released by firefighters.

He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment on a hand injury.

The road remains closed to enable work to repair the road surface to take place.