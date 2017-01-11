Driver taken to hospital after collision with shop building in Downham Market

Emergency services were on the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Downham in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, January 11).

Crews were called to reports of a car in collision with a shop building - Reeds Homestore - on Bridge Street at around 1am.

Emergency services at the scene of a car crash on Bridge Street, Downham Market. Photo: SUPPLIED. ANL-171101-091024001

The driver, a man believed to be in his 40s, was released from his car by firefighters, and and was treated at the scene for a serious facial injury.

He was later taken to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.

Paramedics say the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Photos: Mark Farge