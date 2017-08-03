Drone used to find missing baby alive and well in Wisbech

Norfolk Police have announced that an eight-month-old baby who went missing with his parents three months ago has been found safe and well.

Officers were led to an address in Wisbech where Daniel John Minton and his parents, Daniel Minton senior and Tory Smith from the Swaffham area, were found safe and well.

Following intelligence and the use of a drone unit, police were able to track down the family who were last seen on April 21 in the Orford Road area of Swaffham.

A Norfolk Police spokesperson said the couple have now been arrested and taken to Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning, while the child has been put into protective custody.

They said officers will be liaising with Children’s Services to provide the baby boy with ongoing care.

An appeal was issued for help to trace the family in June after initial inquiries had failed to track them down.

The force said officers suspected them of abducting the child after a family court hearing concluded they posed a “risk of harm” to him.

Daniel Minton senior was also wanted on recall to prison, having breached the terms of his licence while he was missing.