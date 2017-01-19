Drug-driving on the rise in Norfolk, but drink-drive cases fall in Christmas campaign

New figures have revealed a slight fall in the numbers caught drink-driving in Norfolk over the Christmas period, but a surge in those found behind the wheel on drugs.

The results of the festive campaign run by the county’s police, which were published on Wednesday, showed 35 people had failed roadside drug tests during the month-long crackdown, compared to just three in 2015.

A further 82 motorists gave positive tests for alcohol over the same period, compared to 90 the previous year.

However, the proportion of people found drink-driving was similar to the previous year, around 6.2 per cent, as fewer tests were conducted.

Norfolk police and crime commissioner Lorne Green said: “It is clear some drivers still don’t grasp that driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is dangerous, unacceptable and selfish.

“I attach great importance as Norfolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner to keeping our roads safe by closely working with Norfolk Police and partner agencies.

“It is just not worth the risk and should not be tolerated by the community. We all have a part to play in keeping our roads safe.”

Chief inspector Kris Barnard, head of the combined Norfolk and Suffolk roads policing unit, added: “It’s always disappointing to see that people are still prepared to take the risk and get behind the wheel under the influence of drink or drugs, although it is a minority.

“Dozens of people caught during the campaign would have started 2017 with a minimum 12 to 18 month driving ban, which will have massive implications on their professional and social lives.

“We target drink drivers all-year round and my plea to motorists considering getting behind the wheel after drinking or taking drugs is don’t – it’s simply not worth the risk.”