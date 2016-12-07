Duchess of Cambridge to join Cubs centenary celebration in North Wootton

The Duchess of Cambridge will visit West Norfolk next week as part of celebrations marking the centenary of the Cub Scouting movement.

The Duchess will attend a special meeting in North Wootton next Wednesday, December 14, with cubs from across the Lynn area to mark the anniversary of the movement’s formation in December 1916.

Kensington Palace said: “Her Royal Highness will join the Pack as they take part in games and activities themed around looking after yourself and others physically and emotionally.

“Activities will include a parachute game to encourage teamwork and cooperation, first aid training and ‘Cub cake’ icing.

“They will then join together to renew their Cub Scout promise and celebrate the Cub’s 100th anniversary with the lighting of 100 candles and a rendition of Happy Birthday.”

The visit will bring to a close a year of special events to mark the foundation of the Cub Scouting movement by Robert Baden-Powell and Vera Barclay on December 16, 1916.

There are currently around 160,000 Cubs group members in Britain, which make up more than a quarter of the total number of young people who are part of the scouting movement.

A promise renewal ceremony is also due to take place at Castle Rising Castle next Friday evening.