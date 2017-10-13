Earl of Wessex visits Springwood High School

Trustee of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE), The Earl of Wessex, visited Springwood High School on Tuesday to speak to students from across four Norfolk schools about their DofE achievements.

Marshland, Smithdon, St Clements and Springwood High School are within West Norfolk Academies Trust which holds a licence to deliver the DofE across all schools.

DofE participants from Marshland and Smithdon High School showcased expedition training and route planning and St Clements High School DofE participants showcased their volunteering, whilst students from Alysham High School read out a poem and sung to Prince Edward.

He unveiled a licensed organisation plaque at Springwood High School. The Earl of Wessex is pictured above with students.

Picture: SUBMITTED.