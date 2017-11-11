East Anglian Air Ambulance celebrates Christmas EAAArly

East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) hosted an EAAArly Christmas fair at Knights Hill Hotel on Thursday.

With more than 35 stalls selling a range of unique items and EAAA charity merchandise, the emergency service charity managed to raised £2,026.

Leanna Tyers of EAAA said: “It was our best year yet. We had 375 people through our doors and we raised £2,026.

“This was our third event and we had a lot of items on sale.”

Pictured: the EAAArly Christmas fair fundraising team.

