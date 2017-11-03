East Coast Academy fill boxes for Operation Christmas Child to aid third world countries

Members of East Coast Martial Arts Academy (ECMAA) got together on Sunday to fill 27 shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child.

The charity sends off shoeboxes filled with goods and necessities to third world countries, helping children less fortunate.

ECMAA’s shoeboxes were filled with school supplies, toys, arts and crafts, sweets, and hygiene items, among more.

Instructors Elizabeth Over, Ian Over, Natasha Southerland and Aydon Davies say they are “extremely thrilled that the students had such a success with this year’s charity appeal”.

Natasha Southerland said: “We are always very proud of our students for working hard in class and in all their other community activities.

“We are truly grateful for the students’ and parents’ help with this year’s club chosen charity.

“The students got together in Docking Village Hall to wrap their boxes. There they were also allowed to pick some extra goods which were donated by local shops, superstores and members of the community.

“A huge thank you to everyone who helped support our charity appeal this year and a massive thank you to everyone who participated in this wonderful act of kindness.”

ECMAA student Nula Granger-Townsend said: “I did the shoebox appeal because it’s doing something selfless and providing for others that aren’t as privileged as we are.”

Pictured above, East Coast Martial Arts Academy instructors and students.

Picture: Submitted.