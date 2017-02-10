East of England Ambulance Trust service praised

Almost 98 per cent of patients said they were satisfied or very satisfied East of England Ambulance Trust’s service din a survey for December.

The trust says 80 people responded to the survey and, for the second month running, all felt they could trust staff and that they were treated with ‘privacy, dignity, and respect’.

Other high scoring areas included cleanliness of the ambulance interiors and equipment and the appearance of ambulance staff, with all respondents finding all acceptable.

Almost 95 per cent of people felt the handling of their 999 calls were either acceptable or very acceptable,

EEAST says the time people waited for an ambulance is ‘an area for improvement’, with 91 per cent finding it fairly acceptable, acceptable, or very acceptable.

Chief Executive Robert Morton said: “This is a result of the exceptional level of care our staff and volunteers deliver every day and I’d like to thank them for their dedication over an extremely challenging winter period.”

See the full report at: http://www.eastamb.nhs.uk/performance/Patient-experience-report-emergency-services-december-2016.pdf

If you want to tell EEAST how you were treated visit www.eastamb.nhs.uk/contact-us