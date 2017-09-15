East Winch centre staff seek help for frisbee trap seal

A seal thought to have been swimming with a frisbee round its neck for several months faces a long road to recovery, West Norfolk animal charity officials say.

The grey seal, which has been named Frisbee, has been taken to the RSPCA’s East Winch wildlife centre for treatment after being caught at Horsey, near Yarmouth, yesterday.

But centre bosses say the adult female is likely to need up to five months of treatment and have appealed for donations of vital supplies.

Manager Alison Charles said it was likely Frisbee would have died had she not been rescued by members of the Friends of Horsey Seals group.

She said the frisbee, which they believe she may have had round her neck for up to six months, had caused a deep wound, which had since become infected.

Mrs Charles said: “She’s not out of the woods yet though. We will be treating her for a number of months. She has been given antibiotics, painkillers and steroids and we will do everything we can to help her.

“It is heart-breaking to think that this could have been prevented if people just took extra care with their litter on the coastline. Many people are just unaware of the problems discarded litter can cause for our wildlife.”

A similar incident was reported to the charity last month.

The centre is appealing for donations of salt supplies to help Frisbee in her recovery and says she is likely to need four 25kg salt bags a day.

Donations can be made via the centre’s wishlist at www.amazon.co.uk.