East Winch insurer steps in to save 100-plus jobs

Lynn-based Adrian Flux Insurance Services has saved more than 100 insurance jobs in Norwich affected by the proposed closure of the Swinton office on Rosary Road.

Swinton announced the planned closure of its city call centre in April, putting the jobs of 146 staff at risk.

Now Adrian Flux, which employs 900 staff at its East Winch headquarters, has stepped in to offer employment to all staff affected by the closure.

So far, 117 people have accepted the offer to transfer employment to the broker, with the remaining 29 having until September 1 to accept or find alternative employment.

All staff will receive a redundancy settlement, with those taking up the offer of employment from Flux transferring on to the company’s standard terms and conditions, which include an annual holiday entitlement of 30 days.

Adrian Flux has agreed to a 10-year lease on the building with a refurbishment planned for the end of the year.

Paul Twite, general manager (operations), at Flux, said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer staff at Swinton the opportunity to join the UK’s largest specialist insurance broker and safeguard the jobs of more than 100 people.

“First and foremost, we’re pleased to end any uncertainty the staff may have been feeling over recent months, and welcome them into a company that is committed to staff development and welfare and to providing the highest level of customer service.

“We’ve been looking to expand beyond our base at East Winch for some time and this is the perfect opportunity for us to continue to grow our business in the years to come.

“Our focus now is to ensure the transition is as smooth as possible for all concerned, and to build on the success we’ve enjoyed over the past four decades.

“It’s a very exciting time for us, and we hope for our new staff as well.”