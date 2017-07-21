East Winch RSPCA open day to be held

The RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre in Norfolk is set to open its doors to the public for a special event on Sunday.

Visitors will have a rare chance to see behind the scenes at the wildlife hospital, speak with staff and take a sneaky peek at some of the animals.

This year visitors will also be able to watch live on CCTV some of the animals currently being cared for in the intensive care unit at the centre, using cameras bought thanks to a generous donation by Hunstanton Charity Shop.

The centre holds an open day once every two years, so this really is a rare opportunity for visitors to see and learn more about what happens inside a busy working RSPCA wildlife hospital.

There are currently 643 animals being cared for at the centre, including seals, owls, hedgehogs, ducklings, fledgling garden birds and swans.

Last year the centre dealt with 4,281 admissions.

RSPCA Centre manager Alison Charles said: “During the open day the public will have the opportunity to see what goes on behind the hospital doors and meet with our vets and staff and find out about the variety of rehabilitation work we do for the wildlife in our care.

“The people of Norfolk are so supportive of our centre and the open day is a chance for them to find out exactly what happens to the animals once they have been left with the RSPCA staff and volunteers.

“While we have to ensure contact between the wildlife and humans is minimal, we now have CCTV cameras set up around the hospital which means we can show more of the work we do, without disturbing the animals.

“We will also have staff on hand at various points to talk through the work we do with all the difference species of wildlife we care for.”

Staff and volunteers will be weighing hedgehogs in the hedgehog trail; weighing swans in their outside pool; and feeding the seals in the intermediate pools and outside pools throughout the day.

Visitors can also watch staff feed baby birds and hedgehogs in the orphans room.

There will also be hand- reared house martins in an outside aviary in the memorial garden. You can watch them fly and feed in preparation for their release. The open day will run from 10am-4pm. Entry is £3 adults and £2 children.

Other attractions include demonstrations, tombola, competitions, games, stalls, a barbecue and refreshments. Parking is free. No dogs, except assistance dogs.

To help support the vital work at the RSPCA’s East Winch Wildlife Centre, please text Text RSPCA3 to 70007 to donate £3 – which will be donated direct to the centre.